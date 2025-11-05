The Nairobi-based airline Astral Aviation announced the signing of a Cargo General Sales and Service Agency (GSSA) Agreement with Hong Kong-headquartered TAM Group for Hong Kong and Macau.

The agreement takes effect on 1st November 2025 and remains in effect until 31st October 2027.

Astral is currently operating two flights a week from Hong Kong and one from Haikou to Africa with its B767-300 freighter, and with the new partnership, it plans to launch a service from Guangzhou to Nairobi.

“The partnership will strengthen Astral Aviation’s sales presence and customer engagement in the dynamic East Asian cargo market,” reads the release.

Under the agreement, TAM Group will oversee all cargo sales, marketing, and client relations on behalf of Astral Aviation, while promoting the airline’s network connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Sanjeev Gadhia, Chief Executive Officer of Astral Aviation, said, “We are delighted to partner with TAM Group, whose strong market expertise and customer network in Hong Kong and Macau will play a vital role in expanding Astral’s footprint in Asia. This appointment reinforces our commitment to building robust trade lanes that connect Africa with Asia’s leading logistics hubs.”

Anindam Choudhury, Vice President – Commercial of TAM Group, added, “We are proud to represent Astral Aviation in this strategic partnership. Our focus will be to promote Astral’s cargo services across key markets and offer seamless solutions for clients moving freight between Asia and Africa.”