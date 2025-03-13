Astral Aviation has successfully completed a crucial humanitarian aid flight to Gaza, showcasing its unwavering commitment to supporting global relief initiatives. The flight, carried out in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), transported over 32 tonnes of essential supplies, including food, medical materials, and other critical resources, from Ras Al Khaimah Airport to El Arish International Airport. This mission is part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts to assist the Palestinian people during the ongoing crisis, providing much-needed aid in a timely manner.

The UAE, a long-standing partner in the region, has been a significant contributor to relief efforts in Gaza, with over 60,000 tonnes of aid delivered to date. This support underscores the UAE’s leadership in providing humanitarian assistance during times of crisis. It highlights the importance of regional collaboration to address the complex humanitarian needs arising from the ongoing conflict and other challenges faced by the Palestinian population.

Satvir Kalsi, Commercial Director of Astral Aviation Ltd., expressed his gratitude to all the parties involved in this mission. He stated, “We are honored to play a role in this vital humanitarian effort. At Astral Aviation, we believe in using our expertise and resources to make a positive impact during times of crisis. This mission to Gaza reflects our unwavering dedication to supporting communities in need and contributing to global relief efforts. We will continue to leverage our logistics capabilities to provide much-needed assistance wherever necessary.”

The mission was executed using one of Astral Aviation’s B767-200 Freighter aircraft, chosen for its reliability in transporting large volumes of cargo safely and efficiently. The freighter’s advanced capacity for handling humanitarian aid has made it a preferred choice for similar missions in the past. The timely and effective delivery of essential aid demonstrates Astral Aviation’s operational excellence and its growing role in humanitarian logistics across Africa and the Middle East.

Astral Aviation has been committed to supporting global humanitarian causes and will continue to collaborate with governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and international organizations to provide relief where it is most needed. The company is dedicated to ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches vulnerable communities, with a particular focus on those affected by crises.