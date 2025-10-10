Tanzania’s aviation industry has emerged as a key driver of economic growth and regional integration in Africa, contributing $3.8 billion to the country’s economy and supporting over 710,000 jobs, according to a new report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The report, titled “The Value of Air Transport to the United Republic of Tanzania”, highlights how air transport continues to shape the nation’s development and strengthen Africa’s overall aviation network.

Tanzania’s aviation sector boosts the economy

The IATA report shows that aviation directly employs 16,500 people in Tanzania and generates USD 131.4 million in economic output, accounting for 0.2% of the national GDP. When combined with tourism, supply chains, and employee spending, the total impact rises to 4.8% of GDP — showing the deep economic influence of air connectivity.

Tourism supported by aviation plays the largest role, contributing $3,400 million. to Tanzania’s GDP and employing over 614,000 people. International tourists arriving by air spend on local goods and services, helping thousands of businesses in hospitality, trade, and transport.

This strong link between air transport and tourism demonstrates how aviation acts as a gateway to Tanzania’s world-famous destinations, from Mount Kilimanjaro to Zanzibar’s beaches, bringing global travellers closer to African culture and natural beauty.

Aviation as a social and development lifeline

Beyond economic benefits, the report highlights aviation’s wide social impact. Air connectivity helps improve access to education, healthcare, and jobs, especially in rural and remote areas where other transport links are limited.

According to IATA, air travel has become far more affordable over the years. Between 2011 and 2023, the average airfare in Tanzania dropped by 43% in real terms. This has made flying accessible to more people, though the average Tanzanian still needs to work 58.8 days to afford a flight ticket. In 2023, 54 flights per 1,000 people were taken in the country, showing steady growth in demand for air travel.

The report also connects aviation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), pointing out that better connectivity helps reduce poverty, promote cultural exchange, and improve living standards. By linking people and markets, aviation supports Africa’s broader goal of inclusive development.

Air transport fuels African trade and resilience

For Tanzania and much of Africa, aviation is not only about passengers — it’s also a vital engine for trade, investment, and innovation. In 2023, Tanzania handled 29,800 tonnes of air cargo, helping move essential goods and supporting import and export activity across the region.

Air cargo plays an important role in Africa’s food, medical, and manufacturing supply chains, and it becomes even more crucial during crises, such as delivering humanitarian aid or emergency relief. This flexibility and speed make air transport indispensable to Africa’s resilience and self-sufficiency.

Expanding connectivity strengthens Africa’s position

The IATA report shows that international connectivity in Tanzania has grown rapidly over the past decade. Since 2014, Tanzania’s air connectivity index has increased by 21% within Africa and an impressive 128% with regions outside the continent.

The country now has 22 airports with scheduled commercial flights, including 15 international airports. These airports are directly connected to 40 countries, with about 47 international flights departing daily, operated by 40 airlines.

Such growing connections position Tanzania as one of East Africa’s key aviation gateways. They also contribute to Africa’s wider integration, making it easier for people, goods, and ideas to move across borders.

Regional links and global reach

In 2023, international air traffic accounted for 43% of all passenger departures in Tanzania, with 1.5 million people travelling abroad by air. The strongest links were with Europe (41%), followed by Africa (31%) and the Middle East (12%).

Nairobi was the most popular city destination, reflecting strong intra-African travel ties, followed by Dubai, Paris, Johannesburg, Frankfurt, and London. These routes show how Tanzania’s network connects African business and tourism flows with global hubs.

This international presence supports Africa’s vision of improved regional integration through the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), which aims to open skies and expand intra-African travel. As more African countries strengthen air links, economies can become more competitive and inclusive.

Building a foundation for Africa’s future

The report underscores that a well-developed aviation network transforms lives and communities, especially in developing regions. In Africa, where distances are large and road infrastructure is often limited, aviation is more than a mode of transport — it is a lifeline.

By connecting small towns with major cities, air transport brings opportunities closer to people. It enables education, trade, and cultural exchange, while also providing crucial access to medical care and disaster relief.

IATA’s findings suggest that the economic and social value created by aviation extends far beyond airports. The industry’s benefits ripple through every sector — from agriculture and retail to tourism and technology — creating a stronger, more connected Africa.

Outlook: Investing in aviation for shared growth

As Tanzania continues to expand its aviation capacity, it represents a growing success story for Africa. Investment in air transport infrastructure, competitive air services, and tourism promotion can help unlock even greater benefits across the continent.

IATA’s data paints a clear picture: air transport is a powerful enabler of Africa’s progress. For Tanzania, it already supports hundreds of thousands of livelihoods and billions in economic activity. For Africa as a whole, it is a pathway to prosperity, regional unity, and a more connected future.