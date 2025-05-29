South Africa’s cold storage sector is undergoing rapid growth, backed by strategic investments and increasing demand across agriculture, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. To meet these evolving needs, two new-generation facilities—Belcon Logistics Park and Cato Zulu Industrial Park—have emerged as key assets in strengthening the country’s cold chain infrastructure.

Located near the Port of Cape Town, Belcon Logistics Park offers a pallet capacity of 10,088 and provides direct rail connectivity to the port. This allows for efficient, uninterrupted movement of temperature-sensitive goods between inland operations and ocean freight terminals. The facility is situated next to a depot and is easily accessible via Cape Town International Airport and major highways (N1 and N2), enabling seamless integration with both domestic and international supply chains. Belcon serves as a reliable node for end-to-end cold chain services, ensuring that exports such as fresh produce and pharmaceuticals are handled with precision and care.

On the eastern side of the country, Cato Zulu Industrial Park is positioned just 50 kilometers from the Port of Durban. With a slightly higher pallet capacity of 10,700, it is equipped with its own reefer container depot and an internal rail siding that links directly to the port’s export stack. This layout significantly reduces delays by allowing cargo to bypass congestion at the port gate—an essential feature during peak export seasons, especially for citrus shipments. Convenient access via Highway N3 further supports timely and flexible logistics operations.

Together, Belcon and Cato are enabling logistics providers to streamline cold chain operations while improving speed, reliability, and connectivity. Their strategic locations, modern facilities, and multimodal capabilities position them as essential hubs in South Africa’s growing temperature-controlled logistics network.