CARENA, a subsidiary of Africa Global Logistics (AGL) and SOFIA, has announced the acquisition of a 12,000-tonne floating dock to expand its ship repair capacity in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The dock, scheduled for delivery in October 2025, represents a 12.5 billion FCFA investment and marks a significant milestone in CARENA’s development strategy.

The addition of this new infrastructure will allow CARENA to operate a fleet of three floating docks with lifting capacities of 2,000 tonnes, 10,000 tonnes, and now 12,000 tonnes. Measuring 144 meters in length and 48 meters in width, the floating dock is designed to host larger vessels and will enhance the company’s ability to serve the growing demands of shipowners operating along the African Atlantic coast.

“With this state-of-the-art equipment, CARENA is strengthening its ability to meet the technical requirements of shipowners across the African Atlantic coast,” said Jean-François Arhant, Managing Director of CARENA. “The possibility of handling several vessels simultaneously positions us as a player capable of delivering fast, reliable, and competitive solutions.”

Currently undergoing technical preparation before entering service in Abidjan, the dock is receiving anti-corrosion treatment, modernization of cranes, structural branding, and rigorous inspections to ensure compliance with quality and safety standards. These measures aim to guarantee its full operational readiness upon arrival.

Beyond enhancing operational capabilities, the investment underscores CARENA’s confidence in the potential of the Ivorian maritime sector and the region’s positive port traffic growth. It also highlights the company’s commitment to developing local expertise, creating new opportunities, and reinforcing its attractiveness as a hub for maritime repair and maintenance.

Through this acquisition, CARENA is reaffirming its role as a key enabler of maritime development in West Africa, while contributing to the long-term growth of the Ivorian economy and the wider sub-region.