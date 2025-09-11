The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport South Africa (CILTSA) and the Institute for Customs and Freight Forwarding (ICFF) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen professionalisation across the country’s logistics and supply chain sector.

The partnership is set to combine CILTSA’s extensive expertise in transport, logistics, and supply chain management with ICFF’s specialist focus on customs and freight forwarding. Together, the two organisations aim to elevate industry standards, enhance skills development, and create clear pathways for professional growth in one of South Africa’s most vital sectors.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ingrid du Buisson, CEO of the ICFF, highlighted the shared responsibility to drive competitiveness and credibility within the industry. “Instead of working in silos, we are building bridges to collectively take responsibility for ensuring our sector becomes globally competitive and raises its credibility. As an industry that facilitates 95% of South Africa’s international trade, our mission is to professionalise this sector, and we look forward to collaborating with the industry to grow SA Inc.,” she said.

CILTSA President, Elvin Harris, underscored the direct benefits for professionals across the logistics value chain. “By leveraging our respective strengths, we will be able to solve complex challenges and drive innovation. This partnership will have a direct and positive impact on students, employees, and professionals across the logistics value chain, ensuring we are better equipped to meet the demands of a dynamic global economy.”

Beyond skills development, the MoU is expected to provide a strong platform for networking, collaboration, and career progression. Members of both CILTSA and ICFF will benefit from knowledge exchange, discounted access to joint workshops, webinars, and events, and the exploration of joint credentialing opportunities that can enhance professional recognition.

The agreement is seen as a turning point in building a more integrated and credible logistics ecosystem in South Africa. By pooling resources and expertise, the two organisations aim to foster innovation, strengthen industry credibility, and ensure South Africa’s logistics and freight sector remains globally competitive in the years ahead.

As du Buisson and Harris concluded, the MoU represents a “new era of cooperation” that moves beyond traditional boundaries to support the transformation of South Africa’s logistics landscape.