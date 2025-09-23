The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, has announced the acquisition of Freightliner in the United Kingdom. The deal includes Freightliner’s rail and road operations, inland terminals, as well as the brand itself. The transaction is expected to close in early 2026, pending regulatory approvals. Other Freightliner businesses – Heavy Haul, Rotterdam Rail Feeding, and Freightliner Poland/Germany – will remain under current ownership.

Freightliner Intermodal will remain a multi-user, multi-customer standalone operator while benefitting from CMA CGM’s global shipping and logistics coverage. Its existing teams will continue to manage operations independently, ensuring continuity for customers.

The acquisition reflects CMA CGM’s ambition to accelerate the modal shift from road to rail in Europe – a crucial step in supply chain decarbonization. Rail freight, widely recognized as a major lever for reducing CO₂ emissions, will be central to CMA CGM’s strategy in building sustainable and integrated logistics offerings.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, commented: “The acquisition of Freightliner, a leading rail freight operator, strengthens our intermodal presence in the United Kingdom, a strategic market for CMA CGM. It enables us to connect sea, rail and road more efficiently, delivering better solutions for our customers. It is also a concrete step in expanding lower-carbon transport options, supporting both their needs and the decarbonization of global trade.”

Tim Shoveller, Chief Executive Officer of Freightliner Group, highlighted the strategic shift, saying: “This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for Intermodal and Heavy Haul, allowing each to focus on their distinct markets under separate ownership. The Intermodal business will become a stand-alone business within CMA CGM’s portfolio, with opportunities to collaborate with other arm’s length CMA CGM companies. Heavy Haul will continue its growth journey in the bulk materials sector under a new brand with a clear focus on strengthening its position as a key freight operator. Our customers will continue to receive the same high-quality leadership and operational teams, and we have robust plans in place to ensure a smooth transition of ownership.”

With nearly 7,200 employees across the UK, CMA CGM already has a strong logistics footprint. Its shipping agency employs 286 staff and operates 28 services connecting the UK globally. In 2024, CMA CGM carried 802,000 TEUs to and from the UK. Through its subsidiary CCIS, the Group transported 200,000 TEUs by rail and road between January and July 2025, consolidating its role as a pioneer in decarbonized logistics.

Furthermore, CEVA Logistics, part of the Group, employs 6,768 people across 103 sites in the UK. With 718,000 sqm of warehousing, annual air freight volumes of 33,800 tonnes, and 69,400 TEUs in ocean freight, CEVA reinforces CMA CGM’s position as a major logistics provider in Europe.

The acquisition of Freightliner strengthens CMA CGM’s intermodal capabilities and underscores its commitment to sustainable transport solutions, while positioning the Group as a key logistics player in the United Kingdom.