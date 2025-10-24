CMA CGM has introduced a new maritime service linking Sfax, Tunisia with Morocco and Spain, set to commence with the 2025–2026 date export season. This service aims to enhance the export of Tunisian dates, providing a reliable and efficient shipping solution for producers in the region.

The newly established route will facilitate regular departures from the commercial port of Sfax, connecting directly to Morocco and Spain. This initiative is expected to bolster the economic landscape in Sfax, particularly in the areas of export and supply. The service will offer two departures per month from Sfax, ensuring timely and consistent transportation of goods.

CMA CGM's new service is designed to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction by providing a direct and efficient link between Tunisia, Morocco, and Spain. This development is anticipated to strengthen trade relations and support the growth of the date export industry in Tunisia.