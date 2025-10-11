Africa is experiencing a new gold rush, driven not by gold itself but by critical and battery minerals, according to research and advisory firm Moore Global. Investors are increasingly targeting strategic mining projects and related infrastructure across the continent.

Speaking at African Mining Week 2025, Olivier Barbeau, Managing Partner at Moore Johannesburg, said, “Everything that has to do with technology is the new gold rush on the African continent going towards critical minerals.” He emphasised that digitalisation is transforming exploration, boosting production, improving worker safety, and securing supply chains.

However, Africa’s mining sector still faces key challenges. Logistical constraints and regulatory stability remain major concerns for investors. Barbeau noted progress in improving logistical corridors, particularly from central Democratic Republic of Congo to ports, but said these issues will remain central in the future.

He also highlighted the importance of regulatory certainty for attracting large-scale investment. “We are engaging with delegates about how they ensure regulatory certainty for the projects they want to invest in, and how they can extract economic returns out of their mining investments,” Barbeau said.

As demand for critical minerals rises globally, Africa’s mining sector is positioning itself as a crucial player in the technology-driven resources market, combining opportunity with ongoing challenges that need careful management.