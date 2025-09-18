DHL Global Forwarding and Henkel have expanded their sustainability partnership by using Sustainable Marine Fuel (SMF) for the majority of Henkel’s ocean freight, aiming to cut around 4,700 metric tons of CO₂e in 2025. The move highlights both companies’ commitment to decarbonising supply chains and promoting low-emission logistics solutions.

Under the agreement, DHL will apply SMF to roughly 9,000 TEUs of Henkel’s ocean shipments through its GoGreen Plus service. The emissions reductions will be independently verified by SGS, demonstrating the tangible impact of switching from conventional marine fuel to waste- and residue-based sustainable fuel.

“This expansion of our partnership is another milestone in our joint decarbonisation journey,” said Amanda Rasmussen, Chief Commercial Officer at DHL Global Forwarding. She added that the collaboration shows that low-emission transport solutions are achievable today and hopes it encourages other companies to adopt sustainable fuels.

Henkel’s Global Category Manager for Sea & Air Freight, Ondrej Slezacek, said the initiative is key to reducing emissions within the company’s logistics processes and accelerating the shift to low-emission transport in the industry. The project follows a successful SMF pilot in 2024 and marks a significant scale-up for 2025, with most shipments originating in Europe.

By using GoGreen Plus, DHL and Henkel are helping strengthen the market for sustainable fuels and address supply limitations. The service allows customers to reduce indirect Scope 3 emissions in their value chains while supporting voluntary reporting of greenhouse gas emissions and progress toward decarbonisation targets.