The Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and DHL Global Forwarding, the global freight forwarding division of the DHL Group, have officially inaugurated a new, advanced logistics facility at the Ras Bufontas free zone.

This facility spans over 1,200 square meters, the new DHL Global Forwarding facility is set to become a major regional distribution warehouse.

According to the press release, it will specialise in air freight consolidation services, supporting and strengthening both regional and global distribution networks. Its strategic location, in close proximity to Hamad International Airport, positions the hub to fully leverage Qatar’s world-class transport infrastructure and streamlined customs processes.

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, said, "As a global logistics leader, DHL will improve the operational capacity, enhance specialised warehousing capabilities, and reinforce multimodal connectivity, benefitting from the proximity to Hamad International Airport, and creating an attractive footprint for partners and suppliers across various economic sectors.

He further added, "This investment will also drive our transition from a transit hub to an integrated solutions platform supported by a flexible regulatory framework and advanced digital infrastructure, ensuring new growth prospects and connecting the region to markets in Africa and Asia."

DHL Global Forwarding will offer a comprehensive suite of services from the new hub, including air, sea, and land logistics, marine shipping agent operations, general warehousing, and customs brokerage, solidifying its commitment to expanding services in the Gulf region, the release added.