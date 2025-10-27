DP World Berbera has inaugurated a new science laboratory at Sheikh University of Science and Technology in Somaliland, marking a significant step towards advancing education and sustainable development in the region. The US$250,000 facility, announced in 2022, reflects the company’s ongoing investment in empowering future generations through knowledge and innovation.

Located in the Sahil region’s mountain-top town of Sheikh, the state-of-the-art laboratory will boost the university’s research and practical learning capabilities in petroleum and mining engineering, hydrology, environmental sciences, and information and communication technology are all vital fields for Somaliland’s long-term growth and sustainability.

Supachai Wattanaveerachai, CEO of DP World Horn of Africa, said the project demonstrates DP World’s belief that education drives sustainable growth. “By investing in Sheikh University, we are supporting Somaliland’s vision to build a generation equipped with knowledge, skills, and innovation required to shape the nation’s future. We are confident that this new laboratory will strengthen science education, open new opportunities for students, and create long-term impact for the community,” he said.

Sheikh University Lab

The initiative forms part of DP World’s wider education portfolio in Somaliland, which also includes scholarship programmes at Abaarso Secondary School and Barwaqo University under a fellowship initiative running from 2017 to 2031.

Government officials, university representatives, community leaders, and local stakeholders attended the handover ceremony, celebrating the company’s continued commitment to social development.

Beyond education, DP World is also investing heavily in Somaliland’s trade infrastructure through projects such as the Berbera Economic Zone (BEZ) and a forthcoming edible oil terminal, both designed to strengthen the national trade ecosystem and generate local employment opportunities.

The launch of the new laboratory underlines DP World’s belief that trade and education are interconnected pillars of progress, empowering communities and enabling sustainable development across Africa.