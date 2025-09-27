DP World Egypt and Elsewedy Industrial Development have agreed to invest $29 million in a new cold storage facility in Al Oula Industrial City, 6th of October, signalling a major step toward reducing post-harvest food loss across Africa. The facility is expected to help address the continent’s nearly 40% food loss after harvest, while boosting Egypt’s role in regional trade.

Covering 16,194 sqm, the facility will provide 25,000 pallet positions across eight chambers, equipped with an ammonia refrigeration system and an integrated Warehouse Management System. These technologies aim to reduce waste, cut supply chain costs, and support exporters and manufacturers seeking to scale into global markets.

The deal was signed by Eng. Mohamed Al Kammah, CEO of Elsewedy Industrial Development, and Mr. Mohamed Shihab, CEO of DP World Egypt. They described the venture as a “milestone partnership” rooted in a shared vision to strengthen cold chain logistics and sustainable industrial growth in Africa.

Mohamed Al Kammah, CEO of Elsewedy Industrial Development and Mohamed Shihab, CEO of DP World Egypt

Positioned inside Elsewedy Industrial Development Park, the facility will connect directly with Sokhna Port, freight forwarding networks, and Sokhna Logistics Park, facilitating efficient movement of goods to African and global destinations.

The investment comes as North Africa and the Middle East experience a cold chain explosion. The cold storage market in the region is projected to reach $41.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

By expanding cold storage infrastructure, Egypt not only strengthens its competitive edge in trade, but also supports Africa’s goals of food security, waste reduction, and enhanced connectivity to global supply chains.