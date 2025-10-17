DP World has launched a new shipping route connecting Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates with Berbera in Somaliland, marking a significant boost to trade links across East Africa. The service provides reliable access to markets in the Horn of Africa, including inland destinations such as Ethiopia. This new connection aims to make the movement of goods faster and more dependable for exporters and importers, supporting businesses in the region and strengthening their access to global markets.

The Jebel Ali-Berbera route is part of DP World’s wider strategy to build resilient trade corridors. By investing in infrastructure and expanding maritime services, the company is helping to improve connectivity between the Gulf and East Africa. The route is expected to enhance efficiency for businesses and reduce delays in the transportation of goods.

Strategic importance of Berbera Port

Berbera Port is situated on the Gulf of Aden, a vital location on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Its position allows ships to reach both East Africa and the Middle East quickly. The port is not only important for Somaliland but also serves neighbouring landlocked countries like Ethiopia, which rely on nearby ports for importing and exporting goods. The improved shipping route strengthens Berbera’s role as a gateway for trade in the region.

The role of Berbera Economic Zone







Alongside the port, the Berbera Economic Zone is being developed to attract investment and support regional economic growth. The zone focuses on logistics, warehousing, and light manufacturing, creating opportunities for business and trade in East Africa. This development aims to make Berbera a key hub for commerce, helping the region handle increased trade volumes and provide better services for companies operating there.

Boosting trade between the Gulf and East Africa

The new shipping link highlights the growing economic connection between the Gulf and East Africa. By offering a direct and reliable route, businesses can move goods more efficiently and reach wider markets. This improved access is expected to benefit both exporters and importers in the Horn of Africa, contributing to economic growth, trade resilience, and stronger regional integration.