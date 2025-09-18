DP World, in partnership with Rwanda’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM), has inaugurated the Rubavu Logistics Hub, a facility designed to strengthen trade links between Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The launch also marked the unveiling of a community bridge, developed with Bridges to Prosperity, connecting thousands of people to better opportunities.

The logistics hub, which features a 5,000 sqm bonded warehouse, is expected to handle 50,000 tonnes of cargo in its first year. This capacity is seen as a significant step in boosting Rwanda’s GDP and creating new jobs, while positioning the country as a key player in regional trade corridors.

For India, which has growing trade and investment ties with Africa, such infrastructure developments in Rwanda hold importance. The hub opens smoother cargo flows in East and Central Africa, providing Indian businesses greater access to regional markets through improved connectivity and logistics efficiency.

Alongside the hub, the community bridge aims to transform the lives of more than 4,600 people by offering year-round safe access to schools, healthcare, and markets. It is expected to increase household incomes by 30 percent and expand women’s participation in the labour force by 60 percent.

Commenting on the launch, Shushant Mallik, Managing Director of DP World Rwanda, said the initiative shows DP World’s strong commitment to economic growth and community empowerment in Rwanda.