DP World has announced strong financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, reinforcing the resilience of its integrated trade platform in the face of global uncertainty.

Revenue for the period grew 20.4% year-on-year to $11.24 billion, supported by solid performance in Ports & Terminals and recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 21.4% to $3.03 billion, while profits attributable to owners more than doubled to $532 million. The company also reported an EBITDA margin of 27%, underscoring its operational efficiency despite macroeconomic pressures.

On the cargo front, container throughput reached 45.4 million TEUs, representing a 6.7% increase overall and a 5.6% rise on a like-for-like basis. Volumes were buoyed by strong performance in Europe, Middle East & Africa (+12%) and Americas & Australia (+7.9%), while Asia Pacific & India grew by 2.6%. DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port handled 7.77 million TEUs, a growth of 6% year-on-year. Across terminals under direct operational control, throughput increased by 7.5% to 27.4 million TEUs.





In terms of investment, DP World allocated $1.08 billion in capital expenditure during H1 2025, with a full-year target of $2.5 billion. Key projects include expansions at Jebel Ali Port, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra in India, London Gateway in the UK, and Dakar in Senegal, alongside enhancements to DP World Logistics and P&O Maritime Logistics. These initiatives aim to boost terminal capacity, supply chain integration, and digital transformation.

Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem emphasized that the company’s end-to-end solutions and critical infrastructure footprint have enabled it to mitigate the impact of geopolitical tensions, Red Sea disruptions, and tariff-related uncertainties. Meanwhile, Deputy CEO and CFO Yuvraj Narayan highlighted strong cash generation and balance sheet discipline as key enablers of strategic growth.

Through its Unifeeder network, DP World now spans 300 locations and covers over 90% of global trade lanes, providing sustainable multimodal connectivity during ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Looking forward, DP World expects continued EBITDA growth for the full year, leveraging throughput momentum, operational leverage, and strategic investments to deliver long-term value across global trade corridors.