DP World has announced that its $2.5 billion investment in developing logistics infrastructure across the globe this year is creating nearly 5,000 new jobs spanning four continents. The projects, focused on expanding port and inland transport facilities in India, Britain, Ecuador, Senegal, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), underscore the company’s mission to make trade flow while driving economic transformation.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “We are delighted that our investment is providing jobs for almost 5,000 people this year alone to help deliver major upgrades to the transport infrastructure of five different countries. Trade has the potential to transform people’s lives, and these new jobs show one of the ways that works in practice. When the projects are complete, the construction workers will leave a legacy of world-class logistics infrastructure, which will benefit customers, communities, and continents for the next 50 years.”

India, one of DP World’s key growth markets, accounts for the largest share with 2,000 new construction jobs at the Tuna Tekra terminal in the north-west, alongside another 500 roles created through rail and inland terminals. In Africa, Senegal’s landmark Ndayane deep-sea port project is generating 600 jobs, while the Port of Banana in the Democratic Republic of Congo is providing 500 roles to deliver the nation’s first deep-sea facility.

In Europe, DP World’s $1 billion expansion of London Gateway—including two new berths and a second rail terminal—is creating 1,000 jobs and positioning the hub to become Britain’s largest port by 2030. Meanwhile, in Ecuador, over 300 construction jobs and 100 direct operational roles are being added as part of the Posorja port expansion.

Upon completion, the projects will not only enhance transport connectivity but also support thousands of additional direct and indirect jobs in their respective regions. DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Freezone in Dubai alone already employs 160,000 people directly, reflecting the company’s global scale.

By strategically building logistics hubs across continents, DP World continues to strengthen supply chains and deliver long-term economic value to its customers and host nations.