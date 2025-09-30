DSV Contract Logistics, the warehousing, distribution, and fulfilment services division of DSV, announced the appointment of Maciej Walenda as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 1. Walenda will also join the DSV Group Executive Committee.

According to the company's press release, Walenda will replace Albert-Derk Bruin, who is leaving DSV to pursue career opportunities outside the company.

Brian Ejsing, Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) at DSV said, "We are confident in Maciej's ability to lead the division into the next chapter given his deep experience and proven ability to mobilise teams and drive results in difficult market conditions."

Maciej Walenda joined the company in 2013. He has held several key positions, including Managing Director for Poland, Executive Vice President (EVP) for Central and East Europe, and most recently, Regional CEO for Contract Logistics in Europe.

Commenting on his new role, Walenda said, "With the integration, we are expanding our footprint, bringing together our strengths and enhancing our ability to meet our customers' needs".