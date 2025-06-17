The ongoing expansion of Eldoret International Airport’s runway marks a significant milestone for Kenya’s agricultural export sector. Aimed at supporting larger cargo aircraft, the project is expected to drastically enhance the export capacity of farmers and agri-businesses in the North Rift region.

On-site this week was the survey and design team responsible for the runway upgrade. They were welcomed by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Board Chairman, Hon. Caleb Kositany, and Regional Airport Manager Charles Kionga. The meeting included a detailed briefing on the extension plan, which will see the current 3.5-kilometer runway lengthened by 600 meters to reach a total of 4.1 kilometers.

This expansion will enable Eldoret International Airport to accommodate wide-body cargo aircraft, significantly increasing its payload capacity from 40 tons to 100 tonnes. As a result, exporters will be able to send fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, and cut flowers, directly from Eldoret to global markets without relying on road freight to Nairobi’s JKIA.

“This project will empower local farmers and exporters by reducing logistics costs and creating direct links to international markets,” said Hon. Kositany. “It’s a transformative step for the region’s economy.”

The expansion is part of a broader national plan to position Eldoret as a major logistics and export hub. Complementary investments are already being made in cargo handling infrastructure, cold storage facilities, and value chain development to support perishable exports.

The runway extension also promises to ease pressure on Nairobi’s overburdened air cargo system while unlocking new trade routes for Kenya’s growing horticultural and fresh produce industry.

As the project moves into its next phases, regional stakeholders are optimistic that Eldoret will become a critical gateway for Kenya’s high-value agricultural exports.