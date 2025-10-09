FlowerWatch has appointed Elizabeth Kimani as the new General Manager of its Kenyan offices, bringing over 20 years of experience in floriculture to the role. Kimani has held leadership positions in quality management, compliance, and supply chain innovation, working closely with industry partners across Africa. She currently serves on the Kenya Flower Council’s Technical Committee, contributing to standards and sustainability initiatives within the sector.

Reflecting on her appointment, Kimani said, “Glad to be joining a great and very progressive team. Looking forward to supporting the industry in improving and unlocking value along the whole value chain.” She also highlighted FlowerWatch as an innovative and progressive company and expressed eagerness to introduce fresh solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability in the floriculture supply chain.

FlowerWatch CEO Jeroen van der Hulst welcomed her addition, highlighting her extensive experience and industry leadership as a valuable asset. Kimani’s appointment strengthens FlowerWatch’s presence in Kenya and underscores the company’s commitment to supporting a more efficient and sustainable floriculture sector across Africa. FlowerWatch is a global firm providing monitoring and supply chain solutions for the floriculture industry, helping growers, exporters, and retailers improve quality, efficiency, and sustainability throughout the flower supply chain.