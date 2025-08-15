Envirotainer, a leading provider of secure cold chain solutions for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, has announced a strategic investment in Swiss Airtainer, a pioneer in lightweight container technology, according to an official release from Envirotainer.

The partnership gives Envirotainer exclusive worldwide rights to include the Swiss Airtainer in its product portfolio, while Swiss Airtainer aims to expand production capacity and accelerate its research and development efforts.

This investment marks a significant milestone in Envirotainer’s sustainability journey. As the pharmaceutical industry faces growing pressure to reduce its environmental footprint, Envirotainer continues to lead by focusing on technologies that deliver both reliability and climate impact reduction, the release added.

“Swiss Airtainer’s technology enables significant CO₂ reductions and strengthens our commitment to sustainable innovation. Our mission has always been to ensure safe and reliable delivery of critical medicines while minimising environmental impact,” says Niklas Adamsson, Interim CEO of Envirotainer.

The Swiss Airtainer is the lightest active RKN container in the industry, featuring solar panels for self-sustaining energy and real-time communication capabilities to improve logistics efficiency and cut emissions. Its advanced design complements Envirotainer’s sustainability-focused portfolio, which includes the recently launched flagship Releye family.

“We are proud to join forces with Envirotainer, a company that shares our vision for a more sustainable future. This partnership will accelerate the development and global adoption of smart, low-impact cold chain solutions,” says Eduard Seligman, CEO, Swiss Airtainer.