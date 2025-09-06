Etihad Cargo, the logistics arm of Etihad Airways, reported a 9% year-on-year revenue increase in the first half of 2025, driven by premium products, agile network planning and strategic partnerships. The airline recorded strong performance across all regions, led by the Central Region and the UAE market.

The growth reflected improvements in both capacity and yield. Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways, said the results showed sustainable performance through customer focus, adaptability and close partnerships.

Etihad Cargo’s flexible e-commerce strategy supported small and medium-sized enterprises and local businesses, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a regional hub for logistics and digital trade. The airline also expanded its fleet with the delivery of a Boeing 777 freighter operated by Atlas Air, increasing capacity and flexibility across its network.

In addition, Etihad Cargo deepened its partnership with China’s SF Airlines by launching a metal-neutral Joint Business Agreement. This introduced a new Shenzhen–Abu Dhabi service and more frequencies on the Abu Dhabi–Ezhou route, bringing combined weekly capacity to about 630 tonnes.

Service reliability improved with SmartTrack deployment, delivering an 89.6% year-on-year rise in the Delivered As Promised rate. Global capacity increased by 8% through additional belly-hold and freighter operations, supported by new routes and redeployed capacity in high-demand markets.

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport continued to serve as a strategic hub, strengthening the UAE’s position as a global gateway for express cargo and e-commerce flows.