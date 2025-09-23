Etihad Cargo has launched SmartTrack, a first-of-its-kind service that allows customers to monitor their shipments in real time. The solution provides live updates on location and conditions, giving shippers greater control and reliability across the supply chain.

The new service is part of Etihad Cargo’s digital transformation strategy, highlighting its investment in innovation, global capacity, and service excellence. SmartTrack was first unveiled at Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich and is now available worldwide through the Etihad Cargo website. This makes Etihad Cargo the first air cargo carrier to offer such advanced smart tracking technology.

SmartTrack combines cellular, GPS, and Wi-Fi connectivity to provide instant alerts on temperature, humidity, shock, tilt, and light events. A dedicated 24/7 SmartTrack Control Centre supports proactive risk management, allowing real-time intervention and resolution of shipment issues.

Customers can also access a new digital dashboard for a single, intuitive view of their shipments. The dashboard lets users track cargo by AWB, origin, destination, or product type. It also provides live sensor data, custody chain insights, and instant notifications on delays, geofence breaches, or temperature excursions.

Developed in partnership with Tag-N-Trac, SmartTrack integrates booking data, sensor alerts, and geofence notifications to create a seamless experience. Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways, said the service sets a “new benchmark for transparency” and provides customers with greater confidence and control over shipments.

SmartTrack is a key step in Etihad Cargo’s ongoing effort to combine technology, operational excellence, and customer-centric solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in global air freight innovation.