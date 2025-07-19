FedEx Corp. announced in a regulatory filing and official press release on July 17, 2025, that Sriram Krishnasamy has stepped down as Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Information Officer, and Chief Transformation Officer, effective immediately. He will serve as an Executive Advisor until October 31, 2025, to support the leadership transition and ensure continuity in the company’s technology strategy.

FedEx said the decision was mutually agreed upon following the completion of several initiatives, including achieving a $4 billion structural cost reduction at the end of fiscal 2025 and advancing its digital transformation.

FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam said, “We are grateful for Sriram’s leadership and the lasting impact he has made at FedEx as we focus on our mission to make supply chains smarter for everyone.”

A detailed transition plan for his responsibilities will be announced later. For now, the Data and Technology organisation will report directly to Subramaniam. Krishnasamy has been with FedEx since 1997, serving in various leadership roles across its operating companies. He became President and CEO of FedEx Dataworks in November 2021 and was later named Chief Digital and Information Officer, effective July 1, 2024, while retaining his responsibilities as Chief Transformation Officer.

FedEx’s DRIVE programme, which Krishnasamy managed, is at the centre of the company’s cost-saving strategy, targeting more than $4 billion in structural savings by FY25. The plan covers FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and Shared and Allocated Expenses, aiming to deliver $1.4 billion, $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion in savings, respectively.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Krishnasamy’s departure from FedEx comes amid an internal investigation into the performance metrics of FedEx Dataworks, the unit he oversaw. However, FedEx has denied any direct link between the probe and his exit.

FedEx Dataworks uses logistics data from the company’s parcel network to help businesses improve supply chains. The unit was launched under Krishnasamy’s leadership to strengthen FedEx’s move towards becoming a data-driven, digital-first company.