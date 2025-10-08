The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) has brought together over 1,000 delegates from more than 100 countries at the 2025 FIATA World Congress to discuss green and resilient logistics. The event, held from 6–10 October in Hanoi, marks a critical moment for the global logistics industry, as it faces climate pressures, geopolitical challenges, and shifting trade flows.

For nearly a century, FIATA has represented the global logistics community, and this year’s Congress emphasises sustainability and resilience as essential pathways for businesses worldwide. The event includes more than 120 exhibition booths, a high-level agenda, and a B2B networking programme connecting government leaders, policymakers, industry executives, and experts from international organisations.

FIATA President Turgut Erkeskin said freight forwarders are central to ensuring goods move reliably and responsibly, even amid protectionist trends and global disruptions. “We are focused on resilience, sustainability, skills development, and stronger cooperation across borders and transport modes,” he noted.

FIATA Director General Dr Stephane Graber highlighted initiatives supporting the green transition. These include FIATA’s permanent observer status at the International Maritime Organization, influencing maritime decarbonisation plans, and a partnership with the Smart Freight Centre to train companies in emissions accounting.

Vietnam, the host country, has positioned itself as a rising logistics hub, with total trade turnover expected to exceed USD 800 billion in 2025. Dao Trong Khoa, President of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association, said the Congress reflects Vietnam’s growing role in global trade and supports its goals for green logistics, digitalisation, and international integration.

Over five days, discussions cover cross-border e-commerce, digital innovation, supply chain resilience, transport modernisation, and sustainable infrastructure. The event also recognises young logistics professionals shaping the future of the industry.

From Africa’s perspective, the Congress offers opportunities for African logistics players to connect with global partners, share expertise on sustainability, and explore investment linkages that can strengthen trade corridors and supply chains between Africa and Asia.

By hosting the FIATA World Congress, Vietnam demonstrates its ambition to contribute actively to a greener, more digital, and sustainable global logistics ecosystem, offering lessons and collaboration opportunities for African businesses seeking reliable and responsible trade solutions.