Frankfurt Airport recorded a 3.7% increase in cargo volumes in July 2025, handling 179,055 metric tons. The growth reflects stronger demand on intercontinental routes, with East Africa among the regions seeing a notable boost in air trade. This performance is significant for African exporters and importers, as Frankfurt serves as a key European hub for perishable goods, textiles, and industrial products moving to and from the continent.

Fraport also handled 42,657 takeoffs and landings in July, marking a 5.3% rise, while total maximum takeoff weights grew by 2.3% to about 2.6 million metric tons. The rise in flight activity supports increased cargo capacity, offering African shippers more options for fast and reliable connections to Europe and beyond.

Although most of the company’s press release highlighted passenger figures across its international airports, the cargo growth is particularly relevant for Africa, where trade with Europe depends heavily on efficient air freight links.