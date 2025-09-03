FuelBuddy, a global mobile fuel distribution platform, has launched operations in Zimbabwe and Zambia, marking a major step in its mission to transform energy delivery across Africa. The expansion highlights the company’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, and reliable doorstep fuel solutions in two of Southern Africa’s fastest-growing markets.

After making its mark in India, the UAE and Mozambique, FuelBuddy is continuing its growth journey in Africa. The company’s move comes as energy demand on the continent is expected to rise 30% by 2040, compared to a global increase of only 10%. By entering Zimbabwe and Zambia, FuelBuddy aims to strengthen fuel access and support future growth in both fossil fuels and emerging alternative energies across Africa.

Adnan Kidwai, CEO, International, FuelBuddy, said the expansion is about more than geographical growth. “We are thrilled to bring FuelBuddy’s trusted services to Zimbabwe and Zambia, two vibrant and rapidly developing markets. Our mission is to empower industries and communities by delivering fuel safely, transparently, and efficiently right to their doorstep.”

FuelBuddy offers a fully digital ordering and delivery platform designed to meet the needs of critical sectors including mining, agriculture, logistics, and construction. With more than 500 million litres delivered globally, the company brings a strong record of operational excellence to Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Both countries are seeing rising fuel needs due to industrial and commercial growth. FuelBuddy’s services are expected to help businesses cut downtime, improve cost efficiencies, and support sustainable development. The company also plans to build local partnerships, create jobs, and contribute to long-term energy resilience in the region.

Looking ahead, FuelBuddy is also preparing to expand into retail fuel pumps across all its markets, further broadening its global offering.