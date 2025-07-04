Geodis, in partnership with Eiffage Metal, completed the transport and float-off of three 2,500-tonne floating wind turbine foundations between April and June 2025 at the Grand Port Maritime de Marseille in France.

The operation, part of the “Les Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion” (EFGL) offshore wind project, involved moving the structures from the Eiffage Darsette site to the Carfos terminal in Fos-sur-Mer using a semi-submersible barge. The project was led by a dedicated Geodis team and included extensive engineering and coordination with port authorities.

The foundations were designed by Principle Power and are part of the “Les Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion” (EFGL) project, one of the largest floating offshore wind farms in development. Geodis handled engineering tasks such as grillage and sea fastening design and ballasting calculations and coordinated with local port authorities.

“The EFGL project, with 30 MW of capacity, represents nearly 10% of the operational floating wind turbines currently installed worldwide, so we are very proud to have contributed to its success. Also, GEODIS’ seamless execution of two consecutive float-offs within six days highlights the potential scalability and industrial feasibility of commercial-size floating wind energy projects,” said Nicolas Bonnier, Global Manager Offshore Wind Solution, Project Logistics at Geodis.

The project marks Geodis’ first involvement in floating offshore wind and reflects its intent to expand its offerings in renewable energy logistics. The company said it will continue developing solutions tailored to the needs of future commercial-scale wind projects.