Egypt’s maritime sector marked a significant milestone as the 13,117 TEU Essen Express became the first Hapag-Lloyd vessel to call at Damietta Alliance Container Terminals S.A.E. (DACT), officially launching commercial operations at the new facility in the Port of Damietta.

The inaugural call signals the operational debut of what is set to become a strategic transshipment hub in the East Mediterranean. Designed primarily for transshipment activities, DACT is expected to reach a total capacity of 3.3 million TEU upon completion of its final construction phase. The projected cargo mix is estimated at approximately 80 percent transshipment and 20 percent import and export volumes, serving both the Egyptian domestic market, including Damietta and Greater Cairo, and regional markets across the Levant and the Black Sea.

Juan Pablo Richards, Senior Managing Director Region South Europe at Hapag-Lloyd, said: “We are pleased to see the Damietta terminal enter commercial operations. It represents an important addition to our global network. The new hub strengthens our position in the East Mediterranean and enhances our ability to provide customers with reliable, efficient and competitive services across key east-west and regional trade lanes.”

The DACT facility spans approximately 93 hectares, featuring a quay length of 1,670 metres and a water depth of 18 metres, allowing it to accommodate ultra-large container vessels. The terminal is equipped with 12 fully electric ship-to-shore cranes with 25-row outreach and 40 hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes. Supporting infrastructure includes spreaders, lashing cages, out-of-gauge frames, and rail infrastructure with six train lanes, two of which are operational at launch, strengthening inland connectivity from the outset.

Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals and Executive Board Member of Hapag-Lloyd, shared: “The successful start of operations at our new terminal in the Port of Damietta marks a significant milestone for our terminal portfolio. As we move toward full operations in 2026, this facility will play a key role in strengthening global supply chains, further enhancing the Gemini Cooperation’s industry-leading schedule reliability, and delivering high-quality, efficient services to our customers.”

Damietta Alliance Container Terminals S.A.E. is a joint venture comprising Hapag-Lloyd Damietta GmbH (represented by Hanseatic Global Terminals), EUROGATE GmbH, Contship Italia S.p.A, Ship & C.R.E.W. Egypt S.A.E., and Middle East Logistics & Consultants Group.

Beyond capacity expansion, DACT places strong emphasis on occupational safety, environmental stewardship, and energy efficiency. The deployment of electric and hybrid cargo handling equipment is designed to reduce emissions and support more sustainable terminal operations, reinforcing Damietta’s role as a modern logistics gateway positioned at the crossroads of major global trade routes.