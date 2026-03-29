When the first Rally1 cars touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the early hours of March 9, 2026, most of Kenya was still asleep. No cameras. No crowds. Just a cargo crew doing what they had been preparing to do for weeks.

Kenya Airways had delivered the first two high-performance rally cars for the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya, kicking off what would become one of the country's busiest stretches of international event activity. The rally itself was not until March 12. But the real work had started long before that.

Flying in the machinery

Kenya Airways has been the Exclusive Airline Partner for the WRC Safari Rally for four years in a row now. Rally1 hybrid cars are not straightforward cargo. Their engineering is complex, their battery systems are sensitive, and getting either of those things wrong in transit is not a minor inconvenience. It means a car that cannot compete. KQ Cargo handles the loading, the offloading, and everything in between.

Source: www.kenya-airways.com

Fitsum Abadi, Director of Cargo at Kenya Airways, put it simply, "Successfully delivering these high-performance rally cars to Kenyan soil is what fuels our passion at Kenya Airways Cargo. Each vehicle we transport embodies power, speed and precision. Our team's expertise ensures they arrive in perfect condition, ready to compete in this global sporting event."

Beyond the cars, the airline is moving rally officials, international teams, spare parts, spectators and fans from across the world into Kenya for the event. Captain George Kamal, Acting Group Managing Director and CEO, spoke about what that means for the country. "The arrival of the rally cars aboard our Boeing 787 freighters is a proud moment for Kenya Airways and for Kenya. As the Exclusive Airline Partner, the partnership reaffirms our commitment to being the bridge that connects global sporting excellence to Kenya's world-class destinations. Through the WRC Safari Rally, we not only celebrate speed and teamwork, but also promote our country as a leading sports tourism hub on the African continent."

Once everything cleared the airport, it shifted to the road. Convoys moved along the A104 highway into the Rift Valley, equipment fanning out to the Service Park in Naivasha and further still to the remote stages where teams rely on fast access to parts. Anyone who has driven those roads knows the last stretch is never the easy part.

Golf, and the weeks before the rally

The Safari Rally was not the only thing Kenya's logistics network had to absorb in early 2026. Weeks before the cars arrived, the 2026 Magical Kenya Open was already in full swing at the Karen Country Club, running from 19 to 22 February as part of the DP World Tour. One hundred and forty-four professional golfers from more than 25 countries, a prize purse of approximately $2.7 million, and all the freight that comes with an international tour moving through East Africa.

Kenya Airways was part of that one, too. The airline handled travel arrangements for players, officials and supporters, covering complimentary tickets, discounted fares and coordinated logistics on the ground. It also brought along Fahari Aviation, its innovation subsidiary, which ran drone demonstrations at the event, looking at potential uses in logistics and event management.

Two major global events. Weeks apart. Different sports, different venues, entirely different supply chains. The common thread was simple: cargo that had to move correctly, on schedule, every time.





What a global report says about where Kenya stands

There is a broader picture worth looking at here. The DHL Global Connectedness Report 2026, put together with New York University's Stern School of Business, ranked Kenya 119th out of 180 countries, two places higher than in 2019. The report tracks cross-border flows of trade, capital, information and people across more than nine million data points. It has been running for fifteen years.

The 2026 edition came out in a year when the global logistics environment was under real pressure. Tariff increases, geopolitical friction, and rerouted shipping lanes. And yet the report found that global goods trade grew faster in 2025 than in any year since 2017, pandemic rebound excluded. Traded goods are also travelling longer average distances than ever before on record.

The report's own summary of the moment is worth noting: "The risks to globalisation are real, but so is the resilience of international flows."

For Kenya, that sentence has a concrete meaning. Each time a freighter lands at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with rally machinery on board, or a tour bus moves 144 golfers across Nairobi, it is adding to a track record. The 119th ranking is a snapshot of where Kenya sits in that global picture. The events of early 2026 are part of the argument for moving up.

What comes next

Kenya Airways has indicated it plans to grow its event logistics role, with similar partnerships in the pipeline covering athletics, endurance competitions and other major sporting events, all tied into the country's broader tourism push.

The Safari Rally drew global television audiences to the Rift Valley. The Magical Kenya Open brought the DP World Tour to Karen. The DHL report confirmed that, despite everything, global trade is holding up and the distances goods travel keep growing.

None of that happens without the people doing the work nobody films. The cargo crews at the airport before sunrise. The freight coordinators track shipments across time zones. The drivers navigate equipment into stages that most vehicles would avoid entirely. They are not the story that anyone comes to Kenya to cover. But without them, there is no story to cover.