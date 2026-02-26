The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has announced the successful transit of the semi-submersible heavy-lift vessel HUA RUI LONG through the New Suez Canal waterway as part of the southbound convoy on February 23, 2026.

Described as one of the largest vessels of its kind worldwide, the HUA RUI LONG made the passage after transiting the Bab El-Mandeb Strait on a voyage from Singapore to Denmark. Built in 2022 and operated by Guangzhou Salvage Bureau, the vessel measures 252 metres in length and 77.7 metres in width, with a draft of 10.5 metres and a gross tonnage of 115,254 tonnes. During its transit, it carried the vessel NORTHERN ENDEAVOUR on board.

SCA Chairman Osama Rabie described the operation as a “special operation,” explaining that the vessel’s beam exceeds the canal’s maximum permitted width of 75 metres. As a result, exceptional navigational measures were required to ensure safe passage. Four SCA tugboats escorted and secured the vessel throughout its transit.

In addition, six senior canal pilots were assigned to guide the vessel during its journey through the waterway. Real-time monitoring was conducted from the main traffic control office and pilot stations positioned along the canal, underscoring the high level of coordination involved in managing such complex crossings.

Rabie stated that the successful transit demonstrates the canal’s readiness to accommodate various vessel types and sizes, highlighting the expertise of Suez Canal pilots and tugboat captains in maintaining navigational safety.

He also pointed to recent infrastructure upgrades aimed at enhancing navigational efficiency and safety. According to Rabie, development projects in the southern sector have increased navigational safety by 28 percent, expanding the canal’s width in that stretch by 40 metres eastward. The New Suez Canal’s straighter alignment and reduced curvature further strengthen its capacity to handle special transits.

The SCA chief emphasised that choosing the Suez Canal route saves both time and costs while reducing harmful carbon emissions, reinforcing its position as the fastest, shortest, and safest route for large-scale and specialised operations. For this particular voyage, the canal route provided savings estimated at 3,432 nautical miles compared to alternative passages.

Rabie noted that the canal handled 27 vessels of the same category in 2025 and four similar vessels since the beginning of this year, reflecting growing confidence in its capabilities.

The HUA RUI LONG had previously transited the canal empty during its maiden voyage in October 2022, according to SCA spokesperson George Safwat.