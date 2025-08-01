IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), reported €629 million in revenue for the first half of 2025, marking an 11.1% increase over the same period last year. The company also posted a 4.5% rise in cargo volumes and a 6.4% increase in yields, reinforcing its resilience in a dynamic global logistics landscape.

“This performance reflects the trust our customers place in IAG Cargo to deliver reliably, even as global supply chains remain under pressure,” said David Shepherd, CEO of IAG Cargo. He emphasized the ongoing investment in operational improvements and digital transformation that is enhancing agility and responsiveness.

The carrier’s digital roadmap includes real-time cargo tracking, predictive analytics, agile pricing tools, and improved self-service functionality. These innovations have strengthened decision-making and boosted service reliability across IAG Cargo’s network.

Latin America-Europe routes emerged as a key growth engine, with tonnage on this corridor increasing by 19.3% in H1 2025. The rise is largely attributed to higher demand in the perishables sector and the strength of IAG Cargo’s strategic network planning.

The company’s ‘Critical’ product, aimed at time-sensitive shipments, saw a 30.5% surge in demand, reflecting its growing reputation for reliability in urgent cargo delivery.

Looking ahead, IAG Cargo is advancing its Global Cargo Joint Business with Qatar Airways Cargo and MASkargo. Scheduled to launch in late 2025 (pending regulatory approval), the alliance aims to enhance routing flexibility and offer expanded capacity across major trade routes spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

The partners have also jointly committed 1,000 tonnes of capacity in support of UN World Food Programme initiatives, highlighting their broader contribution to humanitarian logistics.



This report was first posted on The STAT Trade Times