A Liberian-flagged cargo ship MV Lila Norfolk, with 15 Indian crew members, was seized on January 4, 2024 by pirates 300 nautical miles east of Somalia, ANI reported.

The Indian Navy has deployed INS Chennai to address the situation and is actively monitoring the hijacked ship, military officials said on Friday.

The vessel was en route from Port Du Aco in Brazil to Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain when pirates seized control.

The ship sent a distress message on the UKMTO (United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations) portal, indicating the boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed individuals on the evening of January 4, 2024, according to a report by PIB.

“The Indian Navy launched a Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), and the aircraft overflew the vessel on the early morning of January 5, 2024 and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew. Naval aircraft continues to monitor movement and INS Chennai is closing the vessel to render assistance.”

The incident follows closely after the seizure of a Maltese-flagged merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea, bringing piracy back into the spotlight. In response to the attack, the Indian Navy swiftly evacuated an injured crew member, a Bulgarian national, from the hijacked vessel using INS Kochi.