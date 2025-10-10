Inversion, a aerospace and defence technology company, has unveiled Arc, its first space-based delivery vehicle capable of transporting cargo anywhere on Earth in under an hour. The vehicle promises to reshape global logistics and national security, offering unprecedented speed, reach, and resilience.

Arc is designed to deliver mission-critical supplies and equipment to areas with limited infrastructure, remote regions, or restricted access. By launching to low-Earth orbit, Arc vehicles can form constellations that respond to customer needs. When needed, the spacecraft descend autonomously, maneuver through hypersonic reentry, and land safely under parachutes.

Justin Fiaschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Inversion, highlighted Arc’s unique capabilities, saying, “With massive cross-range to cover great distances during reentry, and high manoeuvrability throughout every phase of flight, Arc delivers a transportation capability that has never existed before.” He added that the company envisions thousands of Arc spacecraft forming a global logistics network.

Beyond delivery, Arc offers unmatched hypersonic testing capabilities, including manoeuvrability at Mach 20+, sustained high g-loading, and prolonged time-on-condition. Fully reusable and capable of precise landings, Arc makes hypersonic testing faster, repeatable, and more cost-effective. The vehicle is part of the U.S. MACH-TB 2.0 Program, reflecting its role in advanced defence testing.

Arc builds on the technical success of Inversion’s first spacecraft, Ray, launched in January 2025. Nearly every component of Arc was developed in-house by a small team at a cost of under $1 million, demonstrating the company’s efficiency in producing advanced space systems.

Austin Briggs, Co-Founder and CTO, said the team is on track for Arc’s first mission in 2026. The company has completed extensive aerodynamic modelling, mission profiles, drop tests, and is partnering with NASA on thermal protection systems for extreme reentry conditions.

While immediate applications focus on defence and national security, Inversion sees a long-term vision for space-based logistics to serve commercial markets. The company believes that Arc can eventually support global trade networks, connecting communities worldwide and making delivery faster and more reliable, including in Africa, where infrastructure challenges can slow traditional logistics.

Backed by investors such as Y Combinator, Spark Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures, and collaborating with the U.S. Space Force and NASA, Inversion is positioning Arc as a transformative tool for global logistics and hypersonic testing. The unveiling of Arc marks a significant step in making space a practical and accessible logistics domain.