DP World and Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand logistics, supply chain infrastructure and distribution capabilities in sub-Saharan Africa. The agreement was signed during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) by Beat Simon, Group Chief Operating Officer, Logistics at DP World, and senior executives from ITOCHU.

The partnership will focus on enhancing connectivity and market access across Africa while supporting Japanese businesses that are seeking to establish or grow their presence on the continent. Initial discussions are centred on fleet and logistics operations, supply chain optimisation, and the distribution of commodities and food products.

DP World operates in 48 countries across Africa with a network of ports, terminals, warehouses and trucking assets. The company has invested over $3 billion in infrastructure development in Africa and plans to invest a further $3 billion over the next three to five years to strengthen intra-Africa trade and improve connectivity with global supply chains.

Headquartered in Tokyo, ITOCHU has long-standing operations across Africa in commodities, wholesale trade and consumer goods. Its portfolio covers textiles, machinery, energy, chemicals, foods and consumer products, supporting Japanese companies looking to expand in the region.

Beat Simon, DP World’s Group Chief Operating Officer, Logistics, said: “Africa represents one of the most dynamic growth frontiers for global trade. This collaboration with ITOCHU reflects a shared vision to unlock value by combining our infrastructure and logistics expertise with ITOCHU’s commercial experience to create deeper connections between Africa and Japan.”

Shinya Ishizuka, CEO of Africa Bloc, ITOCHU Corporation, said, “We hope that this collaboration will not only lead to further projects between the two parties but also serve as a bridge between Japanese companies seeking to expand into Africa and the African market.”

The MoU sets the stage for a deeper collaboration between DP World and ITOCHU to strengthen supply chains and support sustainable trade growth in Africa.