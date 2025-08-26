Kenya said that it would be ready to begin reciprocal trade negotiations with the United States after Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, DC.

Kinyanjui said the two sides advanced plans for a trade pact to expand Kenya–US trade and reaffirmed their commitment to stronger investment ties.

“The stage has been set for reciprocal trade negotiations with the United States,” he said.

“We advanced plans for a trade pact to boost Kenya–US trade and reaffirmed our shared commitment to stronger investment ties.”

He added that Principal Secretary for Trade Regina Ombam and Kenya’s Ambassador to the United States David Kerich joined the meeting, along with other senior officials.

The Washington meeting followed earlier engagements this year. In March, Kinyanjui held talks with Greer on the future of Kenya’s exports. In May, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also met Greer in a separate round of discussions.

Before the final talks in Washington, Kinyanjui had said in an earlier post that he was in the United States for “strategic trade engagements” to strengthen Kenya–US investment ties and to secure new opportunities for Kenyan exporters.

Kenya and the United States have long-standing trade links under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). Nairobi has said it wants a new framework that can secure stable market access for Kenyan goods and attract more US investment once AGOA expires.