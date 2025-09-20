A shipper's choice of ocean carrier can be the deciding factor in successfully reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions and managing future carbon costs, according to the latest Scope 3 at Sea report from maritime analytics firm OceanScore.

The analysis, which focused on the vital Asia–Northern Europe trade lane from January to June 2025, reveals that operational consistency is as critical as a carrier's average emissions.

The study found wide disparities between carriers in key areas like vessel utilization, sailing speed, and overall carbon intensity, exposing shippers to significant differences in their environmental footprint, compliance risk, and costs.

In the report's findings, MSC and OOCL were identified as the most efficient carriers on the corridor. Their top performance was attributed to a combination of below-average carbon intensity, steadier speed profiles, and more consistent vessel utilization rates.

Together, the two carriers operate 32% of voyages on the route, meaning their operational choices have a substantial impact on the market's overall emissions.

The report highlights that both carriers demonstrated fewer extreme carbon spikes in their voyages compared to competitors, offering shippers greater predictability and a lower risk of unexpected emissions.

“On long-haul corridors, the difference between vessels can be huge,” said Thomas Smith, Head of Cargo Solutions at OceanScore.

He further added, “A well-utilized, fuel-efficient ship can emit far less per container than one that sails faster or emptier. What matters most for shippers is predictability: carriers that make steadier low-carbon choices over time help reduce Scope 3 exposure and avoid carbon cost volatility.”

The OceanScore analysis goes beyond simple averages to provide a more nuanced view, benchmarking carriers on three key operational factors:

Carbon intensity (gCO₂/tonne-km)

Speed profiles, particularly for Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs)

Utilization consistency, measuring how reliably ships are filled

This voyage-level benchmarking helps identify carriers that not only perform well on average but also deliver reliable, low-carbon performance consistently over time, which is crucial for shippers managing costs under tightening regulations.

“What matters most is consistency: carriers that regularly make lower-carbon operational choices, through steadier speeds, stronger utilization, and fewer extremes, help keep Scope 3 exposure lower and more predictable over time,” Smith concluded.