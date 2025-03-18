Africa is a vast and diverse continent, home to 54 countries, over 3,000 languages, and a burgeoning economy. As the continent continues to grow and develop, its transportation networks are playing an increasingly vital role in facilitating trade, economic growth, and connectivity. Multimodal transport, which integrates road, rail, air, and sea transport, is at the forefront of this transformation.

Africa's multimodal transport network is witnessing a significant transformation, with a surge in innovative solutions, driven by investments in infrastructure, technology, and regional integration initiatives, aligning with a global trend.

Integrating road, rail, air, and sea transport

Road transport is the backbone of logistics in Africa, handling over 80% of cargo and passenger movement. However, poor road infrastructure, particularly in rural and landlocked regions, increases costs and delays. Many roads remain unpaved or poorly maintained, limiting trade and disrupting supply chains. The Trans-African Highway (TAH) network aims to enhance regional connectivity but remains incomplete, hindering seamless multimodal transport integration.

Caroline Trefault, Intermodal Specialist—Africa at MSC, highlighted a key challenge in Africa’s transport infrastructure during an interview with STAT Media Group at Air Cargo Africa 2025 in Nairobi. “Road-wise, there is a big improvement on the highway. However, most of the time, these highways do not connect to the border country. As a result, we always face the issue that the roads are not always easily accessible,” she explained.

Railways offer a cost-effective solution for bulk cargo transport, reducing road congestion and lowering logistics costs. Projects like Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway have improved freight movement, cutting transit times and strengthening port-to-hinterland connectivity. However, inconsistent rail gauge standards and inadequate maintenance, as seen in Nigeria, pose significant challenges.

“When we talk about the rail infrastructure in Africa today, we are facing some operational constraints with some congestion and lack of equipment that they cannot cover the markets,” remarked Trefault.

Ports handle over 90% of Africa’s trade but suffer from inefficiencies such as congestion, slow customs clearance, and outdated infrastructure. Major ports like Durban, Mombasa, Lagos, and Tangier-Med face capacity constraints, leading to delays. New port developments, including Lamu (Kenya) and Ndayane (Senegal), aim to alleviate congestion, while modernisation projects introduce automation and expanded container-handling facilities to improve efficiency.

Air transport, though a smaller part of Africa’s logistics network, is vital for high-value, perishable, and time-sensitive goods. Ethiopian Airlines leads the air cargo sector, connecting key markets globally. Airports like Jomo Kenyatta (Kenya) and OR Tambo (South Africa) are investing in cold storage, automation, and expanded terminals to meet growing demand. However, high operational costs, limited intra-African connectivity, and fragmented regulations continue to hinder the sector’s growth.

Multimodal Transport and Trade Corridors

Efforts to integrate Africa’s transport networks focus on key trade corridors. The Northern Corridor, linking Mombasa to Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, has improved freight movement with the SGR. The Walvis Bay Corridor, connecting Namibia to Zambia and Botswana, enhances Southern Africa’s trade efficiency. In West Africa, the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor serves as a major trade artery, linking five West African countries: Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

Differences in vehicle weight limits, cargo handling regulations, and rail gauge standards complicate cross-border logistics, making seamless multimodal connectivity difficult. Border delays and customs red tape remain a major obstacle to efficient trade in Africa, with slow clearance processes and corruption causing significant bottlenecks. In some regions, cargo clearance can take several days due to excessive paperwork. While countries like Rwanda and Kenya have introduced digital customs systems to streamline operations, implementation across the continent remains uneven, limiting the full potential of multimodal transport.

African governments and investors are prioritising key infrastructure projects to improve multimodal transport networks. Projects include the Kenya-Uganda SGR extension, Tangier-Med port, and upgrades to cargo facilities at Addis Ababa and Lagos airports. Deep-water ports, such as Berbera and Lekki, are also being developed.Financing remains a critical challenge, with governments leveraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) and foreign direct investment (FDI) to fund large-scale projects. Multilateral institutions, such as the African Development Bank, provide essential funding. Some governments are issuing infrastructure bonds to raise domestic capital. Strengthening domestic financing mechanisms is crucial for sustainable transport infrastructure development. These investments are expected to improve Africa's multimodal transport network and enhance regional connectivity.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) plays a crucial role in advancing multimodal logistics across Africa by facilitating seamless trade and transport integration.

Amadou Diallo, Chief Executive Officer, DHL Global Forwarding, Middle East and Africa, stated, “The AfCFTA is expected to increase intra-African trade by over 50 percent, creating the world's largest free trade area, covering 1.3 billion people across 54 countries with a combined GDP of USD 3.4 trillion.”

A well-functioning multimodal logistics network is essential for AfCFTA’s success, enabling efficient transportation across road, rail, sea, and air. By promoting investment in transport infrastructure, AfCFTA helps reduce high logistics costs that have long hindered intra-African trade. The agreement encourages regional cooperation in upgrading roads, railways, and ports, ensuring better connectivity for landlocked nations reliant on multimodal transport.

Nabil Sultan, then Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, had stated in an interview with Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group at Air Cargo India 2024, “The dynamic of multimodal is absolutely changing. We're probably going to see a lot of different multimodal transportation happening for goods across the globe.”

Africa’s ambition to create an integrated multimodal transport system requires urgent action in several areas. The need for policy harmonisation across regions to streamline cross-border trade regulations is evident. Investing in digital customs systems and logistics tracking technology will also reduce delays and enhance efficiency. Furthermore, capacity-building initiatives for transport and logistics professionals will help improve operational efficiency.

Africa’s multimodal transport system is at a crossroads. While significant investments have been made, persistent challenges must be addressed to unlock the continent’s trade potential. To propel Africa's growth and competitiveness, it's imperative to address these obstacles and revolutionise the transport network.