Network Airline Services (NAS) Nairobi has relocated to a new, expanded office at the KQ Cargo Centre Building, situated in Nairobi's airport district at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). The move positions the company to better serve its growing client base and support a larger operational team dedicated to air cargo services across Kenya and East Africa.

The new office offers significantly more working space and modern facilities compared to the previous premises. It has been set up to support the day-to-day demands of a cargo operation based at one of the continent's busiest international airports. JKIA handles a substantial volume of air freight annually, connecting Kenya to major trade routes across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Having a well-equipped, centrally located office within the airport district allows the NAS Nairobi team to operate more effectively and respond more quickly to the needs of airline partners and cargo clients.

Before vacating the old office, the NAS Nairobi team donated the furniture to a local school in the Embakasi area of Nairobi. The items, which included desks and chairs, were handed over to support the school's learning environment. The team documented and shared the handover on LinkedIn.





Sarah Wangui, Managing Director of NAS Nairobi, said: "We are pleased to have finally made this much-anticipated move to a more spacious, modern office to allow our growing team the space they need to continue providing the best service to our customers across Kenya."

Network Airline Services provides air cargo and aviation support services across multiple African stations. The Nairobi office is a key part of the company's East African network, managing cargo handling, airline representation, and freight coordination at JKIA. The relocation to the KQ Cargo Centre Building marks a significant step in the company's long-term growth strategy in the region.