Ocean Network Express (ONE) has extended its strategic partnership with Nike, expanding the use of ONE’s sustainable shipping solution, ONE LEAF+. The initiative strengthens both companies’ commitment to reducing carbon emissions and supporting environmental goals.

Gilberto Santos, Senior Vice President, Global Key Account Sales at ONE, said the collaboration with Nike shows how leading companies can work together to create more environmentally responsible supply chains. He added that ONE is proud to offer Nike a solution that reduces emissions from maritime transport while aligning with Nike’s sustainability objectives.

ONE LEAF+ is ONE’s dedicated service that helps customers reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by using biofuels certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC). The service enables up to 84% emissions reduction compared to Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO). Customers also receive independently verified emissions reduction certificates to track progress towards their sustainability goals.

ONE has been providing shipping services for Nike since 2018, expanding the scope in 2024 to include reduced-emission shipping through biofuels. The collaboration highlights both companies’ shared focus on decarbonisation and the growing importance of sustainable shipping solutions in global trade. Through ONE LEAF+, ONE continues to advance its efforts towards a more sustainable global supply chain and to minimise its environmental footprint.