DHL Supply Chain has appointed Orkun Saruhanoglu as the newly created Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), signaling the company’s intensified focus on the region. Reporting to Hendrik Venter, CEO of DHL Supply Chain globally, Saruhanoglu will spearhead efforts to enhance operations, expand the product range, and reinforce supply chain resiliency across MEA.

The creation of this dedicated regional CEO role underscores DHL’s commitment to supporting multinational and SME customers across multiple sectors, including technology, automotive, aviation, energy, engineering, manufacturing, e-commerce, fashion, and luxury. By focusing on end-to-end contract logistics—from warehousing and fulfillment to aftermarket services—DHL aims to strengthen its position in one of the world’s most dynamic growth corridors.

Saruhanoglu brings extensive experience, having served with DHL for 27 years. His previous leadership roles in Türkiye and Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) involved significant growth in the inbound-to-manufacturing portfolio, particularly in automotive logistics. He also played a key role in creating ASMO, a joint venture between Aramco and DHL in the Middle East, and achieved high standards in customer and employee engagement.

Hendrik Venter emphasized Saruhanoglu’s expertise in enhancing end-to-end supply chain operations and customer development, noting that his leadership will accelerate growth in the MEA region. The appointment coincides with DHL Group’s plan to invest over EUR 500 million in the Middle East, focusing on the Gulf markets of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Additionally, Africa’s growing market potential, improving infrastructure, foreign direct investments, and rising e-commerce demand are driving the need for specialized outsourced contract logistics services.

This strategic move strengthens DHL Supply Chain’s regional logistics backbone and aligns with the company’s vision to deliver high-quality, resilient, and scalable logistics solutions across the Middle East and Africa.