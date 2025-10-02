South Africa’s logistics sector is poised for a major transformation with the announcement of the Port of Gauteng White Paper, outlining a R50 billion inland port designed to modernize freight transport and boost economic growth. This development aims to streamline operations, reduce road congestion, and create over 50,000 permanent jobs.

Strategically located at the junction of the Container Rail Corridor and major highways including the N3, N12, and N17, the Port of Gauteng will serve as a high-capacity inland hub. The project includes two 2.2-kilometre flat rail alignments for rapid container handling, a world-class car terminal, and advanced sustainability features such as solar power, rainwater harvesting, and recycling systems.









The development comes amid rising volumes from e-commerce giants like Shein, Temu, and Amazon, as well as increasing imports of vehicles and high-volume consumer goods. This growth is placing pressure on the Durban–Gauteng Freight Corridor, where rail currently carries less than 14% of total freight, falling short of the National Development Plan’s 50% target. The inland port is designed to address these challenges by shifting freight from road to rail efficiently and sustainably.

Francois Nortjé, Developer of Port of Gauteng, says, “We are creating Africa’s most advanced inland trade gateway. Beyond generating tens of thousands of jobs, the port provides a platform for long-term growth, efficiency, and sustainability in South Africa’s logistics ecosystem.”

A key feature of the project is the integration of Performance-Based Standards (PBS) vehicles, long truck and trailer combinations capable of carrying two containers. This approach optimizes road-to-rail handoffs, reduces truck traffic along the N3 by roughly one-third, and enhances road safety. Dr. Paul Nordengen, Director at Heavy Vehicle Transport Technology Africa, highlights the innovation: “Port of Gauteng’s PBS integration represents the most significant advancement in heavy vehicle transport efficiency in decades.”

The Port’s rail-ready infrastructure is designed to meet projected growth in container volumes, expected to rise from 2.8 million to 11.2 million annually. Rail operations will benefit from purpose-built alignments, high-capacity terminals, and streamlined train-to-truck transfers, enabling three-hour turnaround times at container and car terminals. According to Mike Daniel, CEO of RailRunner South Africa, “This facility restores rail competitiveness and reliability, providing the operational efficiency shippers need to meet growing demand.”

Beyond efficiency, the project is built with sustainability at its core. Solar power installations, rainwater harvesting, and advanced recycling systems support lower carbon emissions, aligning with global trends toward greener logistics solutions.

As South Africa moves toward its NDP 2030 goals, the Port of Gauteng offers a practical solution to the country’s freight challenges. By combining cutting-edge infrastructure, PBS vehicle integration, and sustainable operations, the inland port sets a new benchmark for logistics innovation. It is expected to significantly reduce road congestion, improve safety, and enable a more efficient, multimodal freight system capable of supporting South Africa’s growing trade volumes for decades to come.