Portuguese logistics company Rangel Logistics Solutions has announced a €6 million (R125.6 million) investment in South Africa to expand its Contract Logistics operations and support intra-African trade. The company unveiled a new 10,000 m² bonded warehouse near OR Tambo International Airport as part of its long-term strategy to strengthen its role in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and across the continent.

The warehouse, which includes bonded storage facilities and cross-docking services, will act as a logistics hub connecting South Africa with neighbouring countries. Goods stored in the bonded facility will be exempt from duties and charges until released for final distribution. The facility includes an Operating Store Bond (OS Bond) allowing storage for up to 24 months, and a Special Operating Store Bond (SOS Bond) for storage up to six months.

In addition to the warehouse, Rangel will also open a new office in Nakop, along the Namibian border. This will complement its existing presence in Zambia and Tanzania, reinforcing its cross-border logistics network in the region.

Speaking at the launch event, Tiago Pocinho, Rangel’s Country Manager for South Africa, said the company remains committed to the continent’s growth. “We take our commitment to Africa seriously,” he said, referencing Rangel’s support for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Nuno Rangel, CEO of Rangel Logistics Solutions, noted the warehouse will create at least 160 new jobs, with further employment opportunities likely as the company expands its Contract Logistics services.

“Today, we are becoming a benchmark in transport for the mining sector in the main logistics corridors of the SADC region, from the DRC to the main ports—Durban, Beira, Walvis Bay and Dar es Salaam—carrying out highly demanding and complex operations,” said Nuno. These include the transport of materials such as copper cathodes, concentrate, blister copper, cobalt hydroxide, and zinc.

Rangel entered the South African market in 2020 and has since opened four offices at major border points. With its expansion into Zambia (2021) and Tanzania (2022), the company’s total investment across the three countries has reached €7 million. Its international operations now represent around 20 percent of Rangel’s total turnover, with South Africa contributing 8 percent.

At the warehouse launch, attended by diplomats from Portugal and Botswana, including Portuguese Ambassador Carlos Costa Neves, Nuno Rangel said the company aspires to become an African enterprise that helps connect the region internally and with Europe.

Whitey Basson, former Shoprite CEO, was also present and praised the company’s vision. Basson played a role in inspiring Rangel’s initial entry into the South African market and pointed to logistics as a key driver of business success across the continent.

According to United Nations projections cited during the event, Africa is set to see GDP growth of 4 percent by 2026, with the AfCFTA poised to play a central role in this economic momentum.

Ambassador Costa Neves expressed confidence in the company’s future, stating, “We are safe in the hands of Rangel.”