Rhenus Logistics is expanding its presence in the UAE, marking a strategic shift from a limited local setup to a fully integrated operational model aimed at strengthening service delivery across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This move comes nearly a decade after the company first entered the UAE market and underscores its commitment to long-term regional growth.

As part of this expansion, Rhenus plans to open a new office in Abu Dhabi, enabling the company to serve clients more effectively across the Emirates while also targeting high-potential GCC markets such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia. By enhancing its regional footprint, Rhenus aims to leverage the UAE’s position as a key logistics hub connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa, offering clients more direct and flexible supply chain solutions.

A key development is the launch of Rhenus’ new Air-Ocean product offering, which will connect the Far East with Europe and the Americas, positioning the UAE as a central transshipment point. The expansion is being rolled out gradually, with a clear focus on operational continuity and maintaining high service quality.

Rhenus has also been appointed as the official freight forwarder and on-site handling agent for dmg events’ exhibitions at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre. This partnership covers marquee trade shows such as INDEX Saudi Arabia, ORGATEC – WORKSPACE, and three co-located expos scheduled for September 2025, reflecting the company’s growing influence in regional exhibition logistics.

The company emphasizes sector-focused logistics solutions tailored to industries including fast-moving consumer goods, fashion, aerospace, and high-tech. Its services encompass temperature-controlled transport for pharmaceuticals, express delivery for automotive components, and complex logistics for oil and gas projects. This client-centric approach is central to Rhenus’ strategy of delivering high-performance logistics solutions in a competitive market.

Commenting on the UAE expansion, Jan Harnisch, Member of the Board – Air & Ocean, stated, “Our growth here reflects our commitment to sustainable global expansion and regional empowerment. The Gulf logistics landscape is evolving rapidly, and we see significant potential in contributing to its transformation.” Hassan Alzeer, General Manager at Rhenus Logistics UAE, added, “By aligning more closely with the local market, we’re enhancing service delivery and reinforcing the UAE’s role as a strategic trade hub.”

Looking ahead, Rhenus’ UAE expansion is part of its global strategy of sustainable growth, local empowerment, and long-term value creation. The company is positioning itself to play a pivotal role in supporting regional trade and strengthening supply chain resilience across the Gulf.