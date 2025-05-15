The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) has announced that Roos Bakker, Manager of Business Development and Contract Management at CTSN, will take over as Chair of the Association for the 2026–2027 term. Her appointment follows a two-year tenure as Vice Chair, where she served alongside Emir Pineda, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Miami International Airport.

Bakker’s elevation to Chair marks a pivotal moment in TIACA’s ongoing evolution. She takes the reins from Steven Polmans, who has led the organization for the past six years. Under his leadership, TIACA underwent a significant transformation, aligning its programs and services to meet the contemporary demands of the air cargo industry.

“Steven Polmans has led the association for the past 6 years and together with the board has implemented a transformation program that has aligned TIACA’s activities and services to the needs of today’s air cargo industry,” said Glyn Hughes, TIACA Director General. “His leadership was instrumental in developing key initiatives such as the Sustainability Insights, BlueSky program, and an enhanced Awards portfolio. We now look forward to Roos building on that foundation.”

Polmans reflected on his time at the helm with pride and optimism. “It has been an absolute privilege to have been TIACA’s Chair,” he said. “Working with exceptional colleagues like Sanjiv Ghadia, and more recently Roos and Emir, has made the transformation journey deeply rewarding. I look forward to continuing my support as a Board member.”

Bakker expressed both humility and ambition as she looks ahead. “Following in Steven’s footsteps will be a challenge, but one I welcome,” she stated. “We’re in a dynamic period for air cargo, with pressing challenges across global trade, supply chain security, and operational efficiency. TIACA must continue to evolve and deliver even greater value to our industry.”

The selection process for the next Vice Chairs is currently underway and results will be announced following the conclusion of the election. Bakker’s term as Chair, along with the new Vice Chairs, will begin at the close of the TIACA Air Cargo Forum in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November 3–6, 2025.

This report was first posted on The STAT Trade Times.

