Royal Air Maroc Cargo has marked 35 years of service at , reaffirming its role as a key link between Africa and Europe. The milestone highlights the airline’s long-standing partnership with the Belgian hub, which serves as a vital gateway for African trade and logistics.

Since its first cargo flight to Brussels in 1990, Royal Air Maroc Cargo has turned the airport into one of its most strategic gateways, fuelling cross-continental trade. To celebrate the occasion, a reception was held on 22 October at Brussels Airport, attended by senior executives from Royal Air Maroc Cargo, Brussels Airport Company, Globe Air Cargo GSA, freight forwarders, partners, and media representatives.

Over the years, the airline has strengthened its Brussels operations, including doubling its main-deck capacity with the addition of a B767 freighter. It now operates three weekly flights between Casablanca and Brussels, moving over 4,300 tonnes of cargo annually with an 85% load factor in 2025. The station benefits from Brussels Airport’s central location and strong European connectivity, serving as a key consolidation point for goods heading to Africa.

Industrial machinery, automotive spare parts, and pharmaceutical products make up the top shipments from Brussels, reflecting Europe’s industrial base and Morocco’s growing importance as Africa’s logistics gateway. From Brussels, shipments connect seamlessly to Casablanca and onward to Dakar, Ouagadougou, and Bamako, providing efficient access to West African markets.

For customers across both regions, the Casablanca–Brussels route offers reliable service and competitive transit times. Brussels remains Royal Air Maroc Cargo’s preferred European hub for Africa-bound freight, with 74% of shipments from the airport destined for the continent. The collaboration with Brussels Airport underscores shared efforts to enhance connectivity and infrastructure supporting Africa’s trade growth.

“Thirty-five years at Brussels Airport is a testimony to the trust built with our customers, partners, and the Belgian logistics community,” said Yassine Berrada, Vice-President Cargo at Royal Air Maroc. “This route is essential to our network, and we remain fully committed to delivering the reliability, efficiency, and customer care that our partners expect. Together with Brussels Airport, we will continue connecting Africa to its principal European market for many years to come.”

Looking ahead, Royal Air Maroc Cargo is expanding its European network through agility and innovation. Its recent digital partnerships with cargo.one and CargoAi, signed in 2024 and 2025, are improving real-time visibility and 24/7 global booking access. These digital advances, alongside enhanced processes and live shipment status updates, further strengthen the airline’s commitment to efficient, transparent, and customer-focused service between Africa and Europe.