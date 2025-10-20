S J Logistics (India) has signed its first voyage charter fixture note for the Suez Express Service as it expands into direct vessel operations. The service, operated through its Dubai-based subsidiary S J Logisol Shipping, will strengthen trade links between the Gulf, India, Africa, and the Red Sea region.

The maiden voyage is scheduled between 25th and 30th October 2025, following the rotation: Jebel Ali–Kandla–Jeddah–Alexandria–Jebel Ali. The route will provide faster, more reliable, and cost-effective containerised cargo movement across key trade corridors.

The Suez Express Service will connect Africa through Jeddah to the Horn of Africa, including Port Sudan (Sudan), Aden (Yemen), Djibouti (Djibouti), and Berbera (Somaliland/Somalia). North African ports such as Alexandria will link to Ambarli, Iskenderun, Mersin, Safiport Derince, Novorossiysk, Moscow, Beirut, Lattakia, Misurata, and Benghazi, opening access to the Mediterranean and Southern Europe.

This expansion allows S J Logistics to exercise greater control over vessel scheduling and cargo management, providing flexible logistics solutions and improved operational efficiency. The company plans to extend its network across India in phases, starting with the North and West regions.

Commenting on the launch, Rajen Shah, Promoter & Managing Director of S J Logistics, said, “The Suez Express Service bridges the Gulf, India, Africa, and the Red Sea region, enabling new trade routes that will support regional growth. This is not just a business expansion, it is a step towards a unified logistics ecosystem, offering reliable, end-to-end solutions to our customers.”

With the maiden charter, S J Logistics advances its goal of becoming a fully integrated global logistics and shipping company, connecting continents and creating new opportunities for trade across Africa, Asia, and Europe.