Saudia Cargo reported a notable 64% increase in its date exports for 2024, shipping nearly 1.5 million kilograms of dates to over 45 international markets. This growth highlights the increasing global popularity of Saudi dates, especially during significant cultural periods such as Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia is recognized globally as a leading date-producing nation, with annual production surpassing 1.6 million tons. Saudi dates are highly valued for their exceptional quality and cultural importance, symbolizing generosity and hospitality, which are integral parts of Saudi tradition.

Saudia Cargo efficiently manages the export process through an expansive global logistics network, ensuring that dates reach international consumers fresh and timely. The dates are primarily sourced from prominent Saudi regions known for premium date varieties, such as Al Ahsa, Riyadh, Qassim, and Madinah. These areas have a strong reputation for producing some of the world's finest dates, significantly enhancing their global appeal.





Advanced cold-chain logistics technology employed by Saudia Cargo plays a vital role in preserving date quality and freshness throughout the journey. This cutting-edge logistics infrastructure significantly reduces transit times to major international markets in Europe, Asia, and North America, enhancing the competitiveness of Saudi dates globally.

In addition to logistics expertise, Saudia Cargo aligns closely with Saudi Arabia's sustainability goals and actively collaborates with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the National Center for Palms and Dates. These partnerships aim to improve sustainable cultivation practices, productivity, and overall palm tree health. Currently, the Kingdom has over 37 million palm trees, making this initiative crucial for agricultural growth and regional economic development.

Looking ahead, Saudia Cargo remains committed to expanding its investments in smart logistics and sustainable transport solutions. By focusing on innovation and environmental responsibility, Saudia Cargo aims to strengthen the international position of Saudi agricultural products. Dates continue to serve as a key pillar in the broader economic diversification and sustainability initiatives envisioned by Saudi Arabia.

This article was originally published in The STAT Trade Times