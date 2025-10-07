Scan Global Logistics (SGL) has expanded its presence in Africa by opening new operations in Egypt, reinforcing its role in regional trade and connectivity. The global logistics provider has launched a head office in Cairo at the City Stars Complex, with plans to open additional offices in the next six to twelve months.

The expansion into Egypt forms part of SGL’s broader strategy to grow in the MENAT region, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. Allan Melgaard, Global CEO of SGL, said the move positions the company to lead the logistics sector in the region while offering innovative solutions to customers.

Egypt is a key logistics hub for Africa and the wider Middle East due to its strategic location connecting Africa, Europe, and Asia, and its control of the Suez Canal. The country also plays a central role in intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The logistics and warehousing market in Egypt was valued at EGP 110 billion ($2.3 billion) in 2023, with strong growth expected through 2029. Government-led infrastructure projects, regulatory reforms, and trade facilitation initiatives make Egypt an ideal base for regional expansion.

Ahmed Habib, General Manager of SGL Egypt, will lead operations with a team of experienced logistics professionals. The team will provide in-house customs clearance, as well as ocean, air, and road freight services, project cargo management, and efficient warehousing and supply chain solutions. Habib highlighted that direct operations in Egypt allow SGL to maintain full control, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver world-class services to local and international customers.