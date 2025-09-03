DP World’s $2.5 billion investment in logistics infrastructure this year is creating nearly 5,000 new jobs across the world, with Africa playing a key role. Major transport projects in Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo are generating hundreds of opportunities and laying the foundation for long-term economic growth.

In Senegal, the construction of a brand-new deep-sea port at Ndayane is creating 600 jobs. The facility is expected to support the country’s development for the rest of the century. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, DP World’s Port of Banana is generating around 500 jobs to build the nation’s first deep-sea port, a milestone for a country that is almost landlocked.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said: “We are delighted that our investment is providing jobs for almost 5,000 people this year alone to help deliver major upgrades to the transport infrastructure of five different countries.” He added that these jobs will leave behind world-class logistics infrastructure that will benefit customers, communities and continents for decades.

Beyond Africa, India is seeing 2,500 new jobs, including 2,000 roles for a new terminal at Tuna Tekra and 500 from rail and inland terminal projects. In Britain, the $1 billion expansion of London Gateway is generating 1,000 jobs, while in Ecuador the expansion of DP World Posorja is creating over 300 construction roles and more than 100 direct operational positions.

DP World, which already employs over 100,000 people worldwide, noted that once these projects are complete, they will enable thousands more direct and indirect jobs. The company’s flagship Jebel Ali Freezone in Dubai alone directly supports 160,000 jobs.

Through these developments, DP World continues to expand its global network of logistics capabilities, helping to strengthen transport links and support trade in a fast-changing world.